Ben Taylor betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 47th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.