Ben Taylor betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Taylor is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.675 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 107th, while his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.644 average that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.04%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.65%
|11.90%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 25.9%.
- Taylor, who has 79 points, currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 2.339.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.011.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.675
|-2.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.644
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.113
|1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.067
|0.257
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-67-72
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-69-71-68
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
