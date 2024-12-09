PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    Latest odds for Taylor at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Taylor is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.675 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 107th, while his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.644 average that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %15963.71%69.84%
    Putts Per Round11429.1829.8
    Par Breakers15322.04%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance17317.65%11.90%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 25.9%.
    • Taylor, who has 79 points, currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 2.339.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.011.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.675-2.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.6440.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1391.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1131.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.0670.257

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-67-72-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-69-71-68-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.