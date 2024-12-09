Austin Smotherman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Smotherman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.266.

Smotherman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 7.494 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smotherman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.649 mark ranked 19th in the field.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Smotherman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.061, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).