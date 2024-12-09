Austin Smotherman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman enters the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 after a 42nd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Smotherman's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Smotherman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Smotherman has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Smotherman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 46th.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Austin Smotherman has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -2.839 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.236 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smotherman ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.456.
- On the greens, Smotherman's -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, while he averages 30.08 putts per round (179th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.17%
|79.26%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|30.08
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|150
|22.22%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.47%
|11.85%
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 62 points, Smotherman currently ranks 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Smotherman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smotherman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.266.
- Smotherman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 7.494 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smotherman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.649 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Smotherman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.061, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Smotherman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.236
|1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.456
|2.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.027
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.557
|-2.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.108
|0.669
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|55
|72-67-68-73
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|68-70-69-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.