Austin Cook betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Austin Cook missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Cook's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Cook's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -2.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -5.364 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.4
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.12%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|31.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.29%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.36%
|20.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 18.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.364
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.