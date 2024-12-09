PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Austin Cook missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Cook at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Cook's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Cook's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -2.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -5.364 in his past five tournaments.
    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.4285.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.12%65.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.6731.6
    Par Breakers-19.29%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.36%20.00%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 18.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.364

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

