Alistair Docherty betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Alistair Docherty is in the field for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at Dye's Valley Course.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Docherty's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Docherty's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Docherty has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Docherty has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Alistair Docherty has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Docherty has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Docherty has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Docherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-71-64
|-16
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
