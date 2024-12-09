Alistair Docherty betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Over his last five appearances, Docherty has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Docherty has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Alistair Docherty has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.

Docherty has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.