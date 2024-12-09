Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 1.204 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.