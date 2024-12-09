Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Tosti's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging 4.219 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti sports a -0.602 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|319.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.73%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|18.36%
|13.49%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
- Tosti, who has 267 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 1.204 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|4.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|4.219
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.