PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Tosti's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging 4.219 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tosti .

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti sports a -0.602 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.6319.8
    Greens in Regulation %14865.06%67.46%
    Putts Per Round15829.5129.8
    Par Breakers2526.73%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance17918.36%13.49%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
    • Tosti, who has 267 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 1.204 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5474.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.6020.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.2440.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.7134.219

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.