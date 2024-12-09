Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course following a 25th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.662 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -2.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.336 this season, which ranks 157th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 160th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.379. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.22%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.6
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.22%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.34
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.80%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.74%
|11.11%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Dumont de Chassart, who has 130 points, currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.981 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.548) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.336
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.379
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.266
|-1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.207
|-2.106
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.