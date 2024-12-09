Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.981 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.