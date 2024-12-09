PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course following a 25th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.662 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -2.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.336 this season, which ranks 157th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 160th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.379. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.22%.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75302.6299.3
    Greens in Regulation %11466.22%67.06%
    Putts Per Round14029.3429.7
    Par Breakers10623.80%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.74%11.11%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
    • Dumont de Chassart, who has 130 points, currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.981 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.548) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.336-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.379-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.227-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.266-1.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.207-2.106

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4070-70-70-73-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-66-72-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC74-73+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship369-66-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2564-70-71-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.