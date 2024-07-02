PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Barjon enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Barjon has entered the once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Barjon's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC77-70+5

    Barjon's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 76-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -5.275 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barjon .

    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.6310.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.30%45.24%
    Putts Per Round-29.9630.6
    Par Breakers-25.99%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.64%13.89%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has played 15 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut three times.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.275

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the .

