Paul Barjon betting profile:
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Barjon has entered the once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Barjon's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|77-70
|+5
Barjon's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 76-under in his last five tournaments.
- Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -5.275 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.6
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.30%
|45.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.96
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.99%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.64%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has played 15 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut three times.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.275
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the .
