Paul Barjon betting profile:

Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 76-under in his last five tournaments.

Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Barjon is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.