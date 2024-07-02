Nico Echavarria betting profile:

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.