Nico Echavarria betting profile:
Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 63rd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Echavarria has played the once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Echavarria's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Echavarria hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -2.303 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Echavarria .
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.199, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.84%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.15
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.35%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.28%
|19.05%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Echavarria has collected 325 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.083
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.199
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.114
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.096
|-2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.492
|-2.837
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the .
