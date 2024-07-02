PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nico Echavarria betting profile:

    Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 63rd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Echavarria has played the once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Echavarria's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-71-3

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Echavarria hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -2.303 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.199, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0303.6
    Greens in Regulation %3667.84%65.08%
    Putts Per Round11929.1531.0
    Par Breakers1727.35%15.87%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.28%19.05%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Echavarria has collected 325 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.083-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1990.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.114-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.096-2.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.492-2.837

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54

