Nicholas Lindheim betting profile:

Nicholas Lindheim will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his most recent tournament he took 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Lindheim has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In 2019, Lindheim missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lindheim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|7/12/2018
|69
|68-70-71-72
|-3
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Lindheim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
- Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim is averaging -1.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lindheim has an average of -1.652 in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.6
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.56%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.95
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.00%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 10%.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.652
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the .
