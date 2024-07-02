Nicholas Lindheim betting profile:

In his last five events, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Lindheim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.

Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lindheim is averaging -1.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.