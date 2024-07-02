PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his most recent tournament he took 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Lindheim has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • In 2019, Lindheim missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Lindheim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/2019MC68-72-2
    7/12/20186968-70-71-72-3

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Lindheim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindheim is averaging -1.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lindheim has an average of -1.652 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lindheim .

    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.6292.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.56%64.81%
    Putts Per Round-29.9529.8
    Par Breakers-23.61%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.00%17.59%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 10%.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.652

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-70-69-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
