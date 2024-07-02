Mark Hubbard betting profile:

This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that event, he finished 25th.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.