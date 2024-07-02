Mark Hubbard betting profile:
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard shot 16-under and took sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Hubbard's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the .
- Hubbard last played at the in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 16-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|6/30/2022
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|7/8/2021
|41
|68-68-71-68
|-9
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 1.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 1.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.246 mark (58th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|65.87%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.59
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.13%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.37%
|15.00%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Hubbard has 684 points, placing him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.016
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.246
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.046
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.242
|1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.518
|1.568
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the .
