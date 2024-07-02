Luke List betting profile:
1 Min Read
Luke List shot 16-under and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the , List has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 10-under.
- List finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2021).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
List's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|4
|66-63-71-68
|-16
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- List has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Luke List has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 59th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.138. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|301.8
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.43
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.04%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.85%
|14.68%
List's best finishes
- Although List hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- As of now, List has accumulated 601 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 2.534. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.073
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.138
|-1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.371
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.087
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.248
|-1.340
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.