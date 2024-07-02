Luke List betting profile:

This season, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 2.534. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.