PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Luke List betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile:

    Luke List shot 16-under and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for List at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the , List has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • List finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2021).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    List's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/2021466-63-71-68-16

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • List has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Luke List has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 59th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.138. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59301.8312.3
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%65.87%
    Putts Per Round14129.4329.8
    Par Breakers8924.04%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.85%14.68%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • As of now, List has accumulated 601 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 2.534. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0730.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.138-1.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.371-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0870.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.248-1.340

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-23--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.