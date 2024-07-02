6H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile:
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 . He placed 43rd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2022.
Latest odds for Hodges at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Hodges has entered the once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 43rd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hodges' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|43
|68-71-68-69
|-8
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 2.243 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hodges .
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.335.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.7
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.22%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.09%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.07%
|13.58%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has participated in 20 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Hodges has compiled 586 points, which ranks him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.510 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.054.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.216
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.335
|2.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.256
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.032
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.104
|2.243
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.