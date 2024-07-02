PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile:

    Lee Hodges seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 . He placed 43rd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2022.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Hodges has entered the once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 43rd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hodges' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20224368-71-68-69-8

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 2.243 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.335.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126293.7289.8
    Greens in Regulation %12864.22%66.36%
    Putts Per Round7028.7829.0
    Par Breakers15421.09%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance9115.07%13.58%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has participated in 20 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hodges has compiled 586 points, which ranks him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.510 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.054.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.216-1.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3352.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.2560.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0320.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1042.243

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

