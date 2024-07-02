Lee Hodges betting profile:

This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.510 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.054.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.