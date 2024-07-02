Lanto Griffin betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 59th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.