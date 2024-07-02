PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 51st in this tournament in 2023, Lanto Griffin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Griffin has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235171-66-68-71-8
    6/30/2022MC73-70+1
    7/12/20186066-72-69-70-7

    Griffin's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 59th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging -1.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.117.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 30.16, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.71% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32306.4305.5
    Greens in Regulation %770.61%71.83%
    Putts Per Round16930.1630.5
    Par Breakers7124.71%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.54%14.68%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Griffin has accumulated 61 points, which ranks him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867 (he finished 57th in that event).
    • Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.436). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 51st in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1540.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1170.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.378-1.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.340-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.446-1.956

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

