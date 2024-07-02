6H AGO
Lanto Griffin betting profile:
After he placed 51st in this tournament in 2023, Lanto Griffin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
Latest odds for Griffin at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Griffin has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|7/12/2018
|60
|66-72-69-70
|-7
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging -1.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Griffin .
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.117.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 30.16, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.71% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.4
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.61%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|30.16
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.71%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.54%
|14.68%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Griffin has accumulated 61 points, which ranks him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867 (he finished 57th in that event).
- Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.436). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 51st in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.154
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.117
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.378
|-1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.340
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.446
|-1.956
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .
