PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile:

    Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Yu at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Yu finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his only appearance at the in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023670-67-65-66-16

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Yu is averaging 2.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.734 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.497 average that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 30.31, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.3312.3
    Greens in Regulation %571.36%71.30%
    Putts Per Round17130.3129.5
    Par Breakers1427.53%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.31%12.04%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
    • Yu, who has 423 points, currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.130 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7342.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4972.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.4020.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.570-1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2592.795

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.