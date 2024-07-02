6H AGO
Kevin Yu betting profile:
Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
Latest odds for Yu at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Yu finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his only appearance at the in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yu is averaging 2.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Yu .
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.734 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.497 average that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 30.31, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.3
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.36%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|30.31
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.53%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.31%
|12.04%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
- Yu, who has 423 points, currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.130 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.734
|2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.497
|2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.402
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.570
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.259
|2.795
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
