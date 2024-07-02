Kevin Yu betting profile:

This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.130 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.