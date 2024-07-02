Kevin Dougherty betting profile:

This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.656 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.