Kevin Dougherty betting profile:

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty takes to the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Dougherty's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dougherty finished 30th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty has an average of -1.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.923 this season, which ranks best on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 130th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.218, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
- On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74. He has broken par 23.86% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.8
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.65%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.74
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.86%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.69%
|12.96%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times (35.7%).
- Dougherty, who has 63 points, currently sits 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.656 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.923
|2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.218
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.592
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.128
|-1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.015
|-0.735
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the .
