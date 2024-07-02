Justin Lower betting profile:

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).