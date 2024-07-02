Justin Lower betting profile:
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
Justin Lower will appear in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 25th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Lower has entered the once of late, in 2022. He finished 51st, posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Lower's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|51
|70-67-67-73
|-7
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Justin Lower has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 0.980 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.336 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|67.88%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.98
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.85%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.05%
|15.48%
Lower's best finishes
- Although Lower has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Lower, who has 412 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.239
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.336
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.086
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.207
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.218
|-0.237
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the .
