4H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will appear in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 25th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Lower at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Lower has entered the once of late, in 2022. He finished 51st, posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lower's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20225170-67-67-73-7

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 0.980 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.336 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %3467.88%64.29%
    Putts Per Round9628.9829.9
    Par Breakers6524.85%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance8815.05%15.48%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Although Lower has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Lower, who has 412 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.239-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3360.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.086-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2070.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.218-0.237

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

