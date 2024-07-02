Josh Teater betting profile:
Josh Teater seeks a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2021.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Teater's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- In 2021, Teater missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the .
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Teater's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
|7/11/2019
|67
|70-69-70-72
|-3
Teater's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Teater has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Teater has an average of -3.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -4.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.2
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.48%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.68
|32.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.84%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.65%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.124
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the .
