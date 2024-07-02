6H AGO
Jhonattan Vegas betting profile:
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 . He finished 11th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.
Latest odds for Vegas at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the , Vegas has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2021, Vegas finished 11th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Vegas' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|11
|67-66-67-70
|-14
|7/11/2019
|37
|67-62-76-69
|-10
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 25th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vegas is averaging 2.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Vegas .
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.619 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas sports a 0.373 mark (33rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.7
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.57%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.14%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.87%
|11.46%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Vegas, who has 137 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 4.440 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.290 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.981.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.130, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 21st in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.619
|3.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.373
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.277
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.652
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.062
|2.543
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.