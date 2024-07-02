Jhonattan Vegas betting profile:

This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 4.440 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 27th in that event.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.290 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.981.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.130, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 21st in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).