Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 54th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.

In terms of driving distance, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -2.595 Strokes Gained: Putting.