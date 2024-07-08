PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

    In his last competition, Jonathan Byrd missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better result July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the ISCO Championship, Byrd has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • Byrd missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Byrd's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC70-72-2
    7/7/20224167-67-71-71-12
    7/15/20216268-72-72-70-6
    7/18/20196473-66-68-72-9
    7/19/20182166-72-66-69-15

    Byrd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -2.595 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -2.864 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Byrd .

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.3281.0
    Greens in Regulation %15165.19%59.38%
    Putts Per Round6828.8029.4
    Par Breakers18019.44%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%14.24%

    Byrd's best finishes

    • Byrd participated in 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut six times (26.1%).
    • Byrd ranked 189th in the FedExCup standings with 125 points last season.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.299-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.515-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5271.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.454-2.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.740-2.864

    Byrd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-68--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.