Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Jonathan Byrd missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better result July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last six trips to the ISCO Championship, Byrd has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- Byrd missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Byrd's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/7/2022
|41
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|7/15/2021
|62
|68-72-72-70
|-6
|7/18/2019
|64
|73-66-68-72
|-9
|7/19/2018
|21
|66-72-66-69
|-15
Byrd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -2.595 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -2.864 Strokes Gained: Total.
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.3
|281.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.19%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.80
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.44%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|14.24%
Byrd's best finishes
- Byrd participated in 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times (26.1%).
- Byrd ranked 189th in the FedExCup standings with 125 points last season.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.299
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.527
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.454
|-2.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.740
|-2.864
Byrd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.