Henrik Norlander betting profile:

Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 51-under in his last five tournaments.

Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.