Henrik Norlander betting profile:
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Norlander's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the .
- Norlander missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Norlander's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/30/2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|7/8/2021
|28
|67-69-69-68
|-11
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 51-under in his last five tournaments.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Norlander is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.1
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.52%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.62
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.86%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.82%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.767
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.