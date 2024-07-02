Hayden Springer betting profile:
Hayden Springer will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his last tournament he took 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 14-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Springer is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -1.465 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -2.331 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer owns a -0.380 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 26.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|309.0
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.74%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.86
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.23%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.82%
|13.89%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Springer ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 189 points.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 3.794. In that event, he finished 38th.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.292. In that event, he finished 72nd.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.265
|1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-1.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.095
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.101
|-1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.110
|-2.331
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the .
