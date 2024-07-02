Hayden Springer betting profile:

Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -1.465 Strokes Gained: Putting.