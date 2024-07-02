PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he finished 57th shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Higgs has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In 2023, Higgs finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Higgs' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235769-69-69-70-7
    6/30/2022MC72-70E
    7/8/2021MC70-70-2

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgs has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 23-under across his last five events.
    • Harry Higgs has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -2.324 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Higgs is averaging -4.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgs .

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.6307.5
    Greens in Regulation %16264.68%73.26%
    Putts Per Round2228.3229.7
    Par Breakers7522.55%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%8.68%

    Higgs' best finishes

    • Higgs took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Higgs' best performance came when he shot 7-under and finished 43rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Higgs' 274 points last season ranked him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-0.487-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green192-0.844-0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.113-1.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.218-2.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-1.226-4.833

    Higgs' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5769-69-69-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC68-79+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-64-72-80-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6868-70-65-72-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4368-70-68-75-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-68--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5069-69-74-67-55
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

