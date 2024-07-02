Harry Higgs betting profile:

Over his last five tournaments, Higgs has one win and two top-five finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 23-under across his last five events.

Harry Higgs has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -2.324 Strokes Gained: Putting.