Harrison Endycott betting profile:

In his last five events, Endycott finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Endycott has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.