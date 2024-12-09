Tony Finau betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, USA, Dec. 13-15.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Finau has entered the Grant Thornton Invitational once of late, in 2023. He finished fourth, posting a score of even-par.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Finau's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/8/2023
|4
|56-70-67
|E
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -2.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 1.919 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161, which ranks 68th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 34th, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.808 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has registered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.60%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.64%
|13.27%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has played 22 tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- Finau, who has 1635 points, currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 5.073 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|2.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|-2.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|1.919
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.