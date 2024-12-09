Tony Finau betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 5.073 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.