PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, USA, Dec. 13-15.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Finau has entered the Grant Thornton Invitational once of late, in 2023. He finished fourth, posting a score of even-par.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Finau's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/8/2023456-70-67E

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -2.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 1.919 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161, which ranks 68th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 34th, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.808 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has registered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4307.7
    Greens in Regulation %5268.99%68.83%
    Putts Per Round9129.0129.0
    Par Breakers5125.60%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.64%13.27%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has played 22 tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
    • Finau, who has 1635 points, currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 5.073 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1610.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8082.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3601.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.296-2.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0331.919

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.