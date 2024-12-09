PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Kim betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Tom Kim hits the links in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 after a second-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Kim is competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -3.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.176 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.263 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0309.3
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%30.90%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.3
    Par Breakers1327.50%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance15716.17%12.85%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Kim, who has 1051 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.081-3.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.371-2.176

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.