Tom Kim betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).