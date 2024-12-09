Tom Kim betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Tom Kim hits the links in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 after a second-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent competition.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Kim is competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -3.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.176 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.263 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|30.90%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.50%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|16.17%
|12.85%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Kim, who has 1051 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|-3.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|-2.176
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.