Sahith Theegala betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.