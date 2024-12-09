PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Sahith Theegala hits the links in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Theegala finished ninth (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Theegala's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/8/2023958-74-64E

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 316.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of -2.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 0.880 in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.272 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7316.6
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%55.83%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.3
    Par Breakers4725.63%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.80%12.50%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned five top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • As of now, Theegala has collected 2037 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3500.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2721.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0641.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-2.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9440.880

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.