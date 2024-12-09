Sahith Theegala betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
Sahith Theegala hits the links in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Theegala finished ninth (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Theegala's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/8/2023
|9
|58-74-64
|E
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 316.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of -2.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 0.880 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.272 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|316.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.63%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.80%
|12.50%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned five top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- As of now, Theegala has collected 2037 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|1.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-2.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|0.880
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.