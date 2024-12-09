PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Rickie Fowler ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Fowler finished sixth (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Fowler's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/8/2023660-68-66E

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fowler has finished in the top five once.
    • Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging 3.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 4.508 in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.117 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (58th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7297.3
    Greens in Regulation %14965.01%68.21%
    Putts Per Round5828.7528.6
    Par Breakers15622.01%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance13015.08%12.96%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Although Fowler has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • With 374 points, Fowler currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.358 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1801.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1170.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.049-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1363.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.2104.508

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-67-67-68-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2366-68-69-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.