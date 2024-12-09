Rickie Fowler betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Rickie Fowler ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 trying for a higher finish.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Fowler finished sixth (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Fowler's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/8/2023
|6
|60-68-66
|E
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fowler has finished in the top five once.
- Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 3.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 4.508 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.117 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.01%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.01%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.08%
|12.96%
Fowler's best finishes
- Although Fowler has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- With 374 points, Fowler currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.358 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.117
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.136
|3.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.210
|4.508
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.