Rickie Fowler betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.358 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).