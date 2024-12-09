22M AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
Nick Dunlap will compete in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational from Dec. 13-15 after a 16th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished in the top five once.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 316.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 2.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 40th, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.205.
- On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|316.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|9
|27.94%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.58%
|12.04%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 701 points, Dunlap currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969). That ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|3.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|2.657
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.