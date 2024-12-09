Nick Dunlap betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969). That ranked third in the field.