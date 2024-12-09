PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Nick Dunlap will compete in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational from Dec. 13-15 after a 16th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished in the top five once.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 316.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 2.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 40th, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.205.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.3316.5
    Greens in Regulation %15764.26%54.63%
    Putts Per Round3828.5728.1
    Par Breakers927.94%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance16116.58%12.04%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 701 points, Dunlap currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969). That ranked third in the field.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.245-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2053.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1090.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.006-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.1552.657

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.