Max Greyserman betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman hits the links Dec. 13-15 in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club following a fourth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Greyserman is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished in the top five three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman has an average of 6.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 5.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 17th, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 104th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.013, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.54%.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 24th. He has broken par 27.27% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.27%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.20%
|7.50%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- As of now, Greyserman has compiled 1041 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|6.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|5.933
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.