Max Greyserman betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman hits the links Dec. 13-15 in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club following a fourth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Greyserman is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished in the top five three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Greyserman has an average of 6.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman is averaging 5.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 17th, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 104th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.013, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.54%.
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 24th. He has broken par 27.27% of the time (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0313.7
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%72.78%
    Putts Per Round2428.3827.5
    Par Breakers1727.27%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.20%7.50%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • As of now, Greyserman has compiled 1041 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1801.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7496.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8705.933

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American Express5667-68-66-73-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.