Max Greyserman betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.