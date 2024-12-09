PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Matthieu Pavon will play Dec. 13-15 in Naples, Florida, USA, at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational. In his last tournament he finished 17th in the Hero World Challenge, shooting even-par at Albany.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Pavon is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
    • Matthieu Pavon has averaged 315.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -1.749 in his past five tournaments.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.249 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (63rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.9315.1
    Greens in Regulation %12665.96%41.67%
    Putts Per Round10929.1328.8
    Par Breakers6325.13%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance17517.72%16.67%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Pavon, who has 1569 points, currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0270.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.249-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-1.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.014-1.749

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.