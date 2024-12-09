Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon will play Dec. 13-15 in Naples, Florida, USA, at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational. In his last tournament he finished 17th in the Hero World Challenge, shooting even-par at Albany.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Pavon is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Pavon's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 315.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -1.749 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.249 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|41.67%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.13%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|17.72%
|16.67%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Pavon, who has 1569 points, currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-1.749
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.