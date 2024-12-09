Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.