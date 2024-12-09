Matt Kuchar betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
Matt Kuchar looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Naples, Florida, USA, for the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational .
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Kuchar is competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.012 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar sports a -0.124 average that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.3
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.44%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.61%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.32%
|10.42%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times (50%).
- Currently, Kuchar has 382 points, placing him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.124
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.245
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.245
|1.012
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.