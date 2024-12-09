PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Matt Kuchar looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Naples, Florida, USA, for the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational .

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Kuchar is competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.012 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar sports a -0.124 average that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174288.3288.1
    Greens in Regulation %10666.44%75.35%
    Putts Per Round8228.9530.1
    Par Breakers16221.61%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.32%10.42%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times (50%).
    • Currently, Kuchar has 382 points, placing him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.228-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1241.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2451.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.351-0.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2451.012

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3070-67-68-71-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.