Matt Kuchar betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).