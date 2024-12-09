PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Luke List betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Luke List takes the course in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for List at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • List is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • List has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging 0.137 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 0.337 in his past five tournaments.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a -0.160 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.49. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59304.7310.3
    Greens in Regulation %7767.97%73.61%
    Putts Per Round15629.4930.2
    Par Breakers11123.59%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.36%12.85%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • List, who has 601 points, currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking sixth in the field at 3.137. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1031.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.160-1.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.2500.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0100.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.3160.337

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.