Luke List betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Luke List takes the course in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- List is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- List has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging 0.137 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 0.337 in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a -0.160 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.49. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.59%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.36%
|12.85%
List's best finishes
- Although List hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- List, who has 601 points, currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking sixth in the field at 3.137. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|0.337
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.