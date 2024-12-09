Luke List betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking sixth in the field at 3.137. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.