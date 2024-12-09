Jason Day betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
Jason Day enters the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-72 course at Tiburón Golf Club.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Day finished first (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
Day's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/8/2023
|1
|58-66-66
|E
Day's recent performances
- Day has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Jason Day has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Day is averaging -0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.343. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.45%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.91 putts-per-round average ranks eighth. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|37.78%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.78%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.98%
|15.28%
Day's best finishes
- Day has played 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times (86.4%).
- With 1345 points, Day currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.812). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|-0.857
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
