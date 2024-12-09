PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Jason Day enters the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-72 course at Tiburón Golf Club.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Day finished first (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational in recent years (in 2023).

    Day's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/8/2023158-66-66E

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Jason Day has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Day is averaging -0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.343. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.45%.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.91 putts-per-round average ranks eighth. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8298.2
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%37.78%
    Putts Per Round827.9128.3
    Par Breakers1027.78%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.98%15.28%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has played 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times (86.4%).
    • With 1345 points, Day currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.812). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1320.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.343-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.153-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5410.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.483-0.857

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.