Jason Day betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that event.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.812). That ranked fourth in the field.