Jake Knapp betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

Jake Knapp enters the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 after a 68th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- This is Knapp's first time playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five events, Knapp has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Knapp has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Knapp is averaging -2.103 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -4.713 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp has a 0.001 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 99th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|67.84%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.11%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.74%
|18.42%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- Knapp, who has 970 points, currently sits 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that event, he finished 31st.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-2.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-2.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-4.713
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
