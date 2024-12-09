Jake Knapp betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that event, he finished 31st.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.