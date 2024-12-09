PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jake Knapp betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp enters the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 after a 68th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • This is Knapp's first time playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Knapp's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Knapp has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Knapp has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knapp is averaging -2.103 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -4.713 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp has a 0.001 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 99th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.5313.4
    Greens in Regulation %13665.41%67.84%
    Putts Per Round9929.0729.4
    Par Breakers12623.11%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.74%18.42%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has participated in 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 72.7%.
    • Knapp, who has 970 points, currently sits 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
    • Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0451.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1080.001-2.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.197-0.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.082-2.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.323-4.713

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.