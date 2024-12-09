PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston will compete Dec. 13-15 in Naples, Florida, USA, at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational. In his last tournament he placed fifth in The RSM Classic, shooting 14-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Poston at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Poston is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has claimed victory once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 4.189 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.012. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.1306.8
    Greens in Regulation %12066.08%71.91%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.1
    Par Breakers8224.51%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.79%11.11%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Poston, who has 1193 points, currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.877, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0110.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0122.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2331.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2520.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4864.189

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.