J.T. Poston betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
J.T. Poston will compete Dec. 13-15 in Naples, Florida, USA, at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational. In his last tournament he placed fifth in The RSM Classic, shooting 14-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Poston is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has claimed victory once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 4.189 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.012. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.51%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.79%
|11.11%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Poston, who has 1193 points, currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished first in that tournament.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.877, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|2.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|4.189
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.