J.T. Poston betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished first in that tournament.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.877, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.