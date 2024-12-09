PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

Corey Conners betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Corey Conners looks for better results in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational after he took second shooting even-par in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Conners has entered the Grant Thornton Invitational once of late, in 2023. He finished second, posting a score of even-par.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Conners' recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/8/2023259-69-63E

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Conners is averaging 0.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 2.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411, which ranks 21st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 90th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners owns a 0.776 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 136th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.2308.4
    Greens in Regulation %2670.31%53.33%
    Putts Per Round13629.3228.9
    Par Breakers4525.73%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance8514.11%12.50%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has participated in 24 tournaments this season, earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • With 1249 points, Conners currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.848.
    • Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4112.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7761.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1680.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9622.432

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.