Corey Conners betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.848.

Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.014.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.