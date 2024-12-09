22M AGO
Corey Conners betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Corey Conners looks for better results in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational after he took second shooting even-par in this tournament in 2023.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Conners has entered the Grant Thornton Invitational once of late, in 2023. He finished second, posting a score of even-par.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Conners' recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/8/2023
|2
|59-69-63
|E
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Conners is averaging 0.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 2.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411, which ranks 21st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 90th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners owns a 0.776 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 136th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.73%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.11%
|12.50%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has participated in 24 tournaments this season, earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- With 1249 points, Conners currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.848.
- Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|2.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|2.432
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.