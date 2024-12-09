Cameron Young betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Hero World Challenge, Cameron Young carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational trying for better results.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Young is competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 318.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.271 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 87th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.116, while he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.19%.
- On the greens, Young has registered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR, while he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 24.55% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|318.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|50.83%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.55%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.54%
|13.06%
Young's best finishes
- While Young hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 95.5%.
- With 1227 points, Young currently sits 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|-1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|-2.271
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.