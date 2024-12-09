PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Young betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    In his last tournament at the Hero World Challenge, Cameron Young carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Young at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Young is competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 318.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.271 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 87th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.116, while he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.19%.
    • On the greens, Young has registered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR, while he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 24.55% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.9318.4
    Greens in Regulation %11666.19%50.83%
    Putts Per Round5528.7328.8
    Par Breakers8124.55%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.54%13.06%

    Young's best finishes

    • While Young hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 95.5%.
    • With 1227 points, Young currently sits 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3750.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.116-2.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0051.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.234-1.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.262-2.271

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

