Cameron Young betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).