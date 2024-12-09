Cameron Champ betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
After he placed 14th in this tournament in 2023, Cameron Champ has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, USA, Dec. 13-15.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Champ has played the Grant Thornton Invitational once recently (in 2023), posting a score of even-par and finishing 14th.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Champ's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/8/2023
|14
|59-78-65
|E
Champ's recent performances
- In his last five events, Champ finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Champ has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 330.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Champ is averaging -1.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.883 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (322.8 yards) ranks first, while his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 181st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.716, while he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.32%.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|322.8
|330.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.32%
|73.74%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.51%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.01%
|13.13%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
- In those 25 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Champ sits 164th in the FedExCup standings with 140 points.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366 (he finished 45th in that event).
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.856. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.883
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.716
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.637
|-1.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.310
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.160
|-1.258
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
