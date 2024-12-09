Cameron Champ betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366 (he finished 45th in that event).

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.856. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).