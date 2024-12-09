PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    After he placed 14th in this tournament in 2023, Cameron Champ has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, USA, Dec. 13-15.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • Champ has played the Grant Thornton Invitational once recently (in 2023), posting a score of even-par and finishing 14th.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Champ's recent history at the Grant Thornton Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/8/20231459-78-65E

    Champ's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Champ finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Champ has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 330.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Champ is averaging -1.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.883 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (322.8 yards) ranks first, while his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 181st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.716, while he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.32%.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1322.8330.6
    Greens in Regulation %6768.32%73.74%
    Putts Per Round17129.8231.7
    Par Breakers14422.51%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.01%13.13%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Champ sits 164th in the FedExCup standings with 140 points.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366 (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.856. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8831.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.716-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green182-0.637-1.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.310-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.160-1.258

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-69-70-71-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D72+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.