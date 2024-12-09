Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished first in that tournament.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.