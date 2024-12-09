21M AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 after a fourth-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
- Location: Naples, Florida, USA
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Jason Day
At the Grant Thornton Invitational
- This is Bhatia's first time competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Bhatia has an average of 1.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -2.356 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Bhatia .
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.264 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He has broken par 24.74% of the time (74th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.74%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.02%
|10.49%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has participated in 27 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with four finishes in the top-five.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
- Bhatia, who has 1610 points, currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished first in that tournament.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|-2.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|-2.356
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.