Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Grant Thornton Invitational

    Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 13-15 after a fourth-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    The Grant Thornton Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 13-15, 2024
    • Location: Naples, Florida, USA
    • Course: Tiburón Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,382 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Jason Day

    At the Grant Thornton Invitational

    • This is Bhatia's first time competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of even-par.

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bhatia has an average of 1.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -2.356 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.264 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He has broken par 24.74% of the time (74th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8306.8
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%50.00%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.3
    Par Breakers7424.74%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.02%10.49%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 27 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with four finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
    • Bhatia, who has 1610 points, currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.264-2.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3451.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.748-2.356

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.