PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Beau Hossler hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Hossler's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 147th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.355, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.93%.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (48th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.8300.6
    Greens in Regulation %7365.93%53.97%
    Putts Per Round5228.6228.4
    Par Breakers4826.00%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.84%12.30%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Hossler, who has 465 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.051-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.355-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3250.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5301.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4491.496

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1765-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.