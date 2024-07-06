Beau Hossler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.