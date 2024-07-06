Beau Hossler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Beau Hossler hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Hossler's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 1.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 147th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.355, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.93%.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|297.8
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|65.93%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.62
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|26.00%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.84%
|12.30%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Hossler, who has 465 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.051
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.355
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.325
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.530
|1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.449
|1.496
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|65-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.