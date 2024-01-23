Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley hits the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 34th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last three times Whaley has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Whaley has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 0.061 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of 0.945 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.49%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|29.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|8.02%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley teed off in 14 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Last season Whaley's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished eighth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Whaley compiled 22 points last season, which ranked him 228th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 3.360.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.494 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 1.905 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.215). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. That ranked 13th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.945
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.