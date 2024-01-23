Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Whaley has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.

Vince Whaley has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Whaley is averaging 0.061 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.