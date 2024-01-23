PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 34th-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Duncan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2023, Duncan failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • Duncan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 1.483 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of 4.851 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 last season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 113th last season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranked 161st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8297.8
    Greens in Regulation %970.80%62.04%
    Putts Per Round16129.5030.1
    Par Breakers9721.87%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.18%7.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Duncan's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -22 and finished third.
    • Duncan collected 403 points last season, ranking 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.485.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.936. He finished 47th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4843.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.125-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.3480.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1041.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0934.851

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-71-69-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic367-67-68-66-12190
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-69-70-75-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

