Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.485.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.936. He finished 47th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.