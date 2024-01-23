Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 34th-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Duncan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2023, Duncan failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Duncan's Recent Performances
- Duncan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 1.483 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of 4.851 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 last season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 113th last season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranked 161st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.80%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|97
|21.87%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.18%
|7.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Duncan's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -22 and finished third.
- Duncan collected 403 points last season, ranking 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.485.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.936. He finished 47th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.484
|3.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.125
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.348
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.104
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.093
|4.851
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-71-69-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|3
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|190
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
