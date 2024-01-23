Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 3.814 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 65th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.026. He finished 17th in that event.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.