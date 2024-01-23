Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt shot +5 and took 72nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Merritt has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 72nd.
- In 2021, Merritt finished 72nd (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt has an average of 2.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 4.264 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 last season ranked 107th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt ranked 126th on TOUR with an average of -0.075 per round. Additionally, he ranked 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, Merritt delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He broke par 21.20% of the time (129th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.4
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.28%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.20%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.92%
|11.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Last season Merritt played 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 40.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Merritt's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
- Merritt's 273 points last season placed him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 3.814 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.026. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.026
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.075
|1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.206
|1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.429
|2.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.324
|4.264
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|77-72-71
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.