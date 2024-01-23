PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tony Finau Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Tony Finau will appear in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 25th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Finau has an average score of -9, with an average finish of fifth.
    • In 2023, Finau finished ninth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -2.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of -2.351 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.789, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Finau registered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2295.0
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%43.89%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.8
    Par Breakers926.19%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%11.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
    • Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • With 1655 points last season, Finau finished 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking second in the field at 4.236.
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 7.114. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he produced a 3.457 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.931, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.288-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7891.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-2.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.124-2.351

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open973-71-64-73-778
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1470-68-67-71-852
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2072-69-71-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-72-71-73-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-72-66-71-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.