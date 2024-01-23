Tony Finau Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Tony Finau will appear in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 25th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Finau has an average score of -9, with an average finish of fifth.
- In 2023, Finau finished ninth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -2.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of -2.351 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.789, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Finau registered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|43.89%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|11.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
- Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- With 1655 points last season, Finau finished 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking second in the field at 4.236.
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 7.114. In that event, he finished 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he produced a 3.457 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.931, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-2.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|-2.351
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-71-64-73
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
