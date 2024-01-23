Tony Finau Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking second in the field at 4.236.

Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 7.114. In that event, he finished 31st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he produced a 3.457 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.931, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.