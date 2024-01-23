Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Stewart Cink will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 24th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Cink has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 38th.
- In Cink's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2020, he finished 55th after posting a score of -1.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Cink's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished in the top five three times.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five events.
- Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Stewart Cink has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cink is averaging 3.921 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of 1.658 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cink had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.317 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranked 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cink ranked 131st on TOUR with a mark of -0.108.
- On the greens, Cink registered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 109th on TOUR, while he ranked 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 21.32% of the time (127th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.04%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.93
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.32%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|7.29%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cink's Best Finishes
- Cink participated in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Cink's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -18 and finished seventh in that event.
- Cink placed 173rd in the FedExCup standings with 156 points last season.
Cink's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cink's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.810. He finished 57th in that event.
- Cink's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.145 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cink's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.471 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Cink recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.206, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 34th.
- Cink recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.317
|-2.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.108
|-2.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.098
|2.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.084
|3.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.410
|1.658
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cink's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-72-76-74
|+7
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.