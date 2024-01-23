Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Cink's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.810. He finished 57th in that event.

Cink's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.145 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cink's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.471 (he finished 44th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Cink recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.206, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 34th.