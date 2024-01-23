Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Scott Stallings of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Scott Stallings enters play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Stallings' average finish has been 48th, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Stallings last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Stallings has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Stallings has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five events.
- Scott Stallings has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 3.028 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.138 per round. Additionally, he ranked 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
- On the greens, Stallings delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.49. He broke par 19.58% of the time (179th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.94%
|58.15%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.49
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.58%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Stallings' best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot -26 and finished second.
- Stallings ranked 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.477 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.919. He finished 23rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings produced his best effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.031
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.138
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.090
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.272
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.288
|3.028
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|67-70-72-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-74-72-75
|+4
|4
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
