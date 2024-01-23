Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.477 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.919. He finished 23rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings produced his best effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).