Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.379 (he finished 76th in that event).

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755 (he finished 76th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 60th in the field at -0.989. In that tournament, he finished 76th.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.450 (his best mark last season), which ranked 53rd in the field. He finished 76th in that event.