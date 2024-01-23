Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 09: Sami Valimaki of Finland tees off on the second hole during Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 09, 2023 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki enters play in San Diego, California seeking better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Valimaki is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of +5 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Valimaki is averaging -6.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.81%
|51.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|17.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|14.38%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
- In those two tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Valimaki's best performance came when he shot +9 and finished 68th at The Open Championship.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.379 (he finished 76th in that event).
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755 (he finished 76th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 60th in the field at -0.989. In that tournament, he finished 76th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.450 (his best mark last season), which ranked 53rd in the field. He finished 76th in that event.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.822) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), which ranked him 76th in the field. He finished 76th in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.748
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
