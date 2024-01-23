Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Sahith Theegala seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished fourth at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Theegala's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of -9.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -17 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 3.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 8.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 last season, which ranked 134th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 69th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.175, while he ranked 158th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.94%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 17th on TOUR last season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranked fifth. He broke par 23.74% of the time (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|30.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|11.46%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala participated in 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times, a success rate of 83.9%.
- Last season Theegala had two wins, with one of them coming at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -21.
- Theegala accumulated 1065 points last season, which placed him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking 13th in the field at 2.722.
- Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 7.337. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.396 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.924), which ranked second in the field.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|2.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|2.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|3.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|8.670
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|66-72-71-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.