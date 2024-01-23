Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five appearances, Theegala has one win and two top-five finishes.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -17 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 3.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.