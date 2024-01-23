Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Last time out at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Ryo Hisatsune carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open looking for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hisatsune is averaging 1.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.76%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|8.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune last season played three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Hisatsune had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -6 and finished sixth (eight shots back of the winner).
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.807.
- Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.539.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance last season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 46th in the field with a mark of -0.290.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -6.314, which ranked him 65th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.661) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him 58th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.545
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
