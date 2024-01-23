Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.745 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.574, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.