Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Moore enters play in San Diego, California seeking better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Moore missed the cut (with a score of E) in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 281.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 3.314 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.522.
- On the greens, Moore registered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|287.0
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.41%
|62.75%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|107
|21.69%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.51%
|6.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Best Finishes
- Last season Moore took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Moore put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
- Moore compiled 201 points last season, which ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.745 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.574, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.112
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.522
|0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.211
|1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.029
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.171
|3.314
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|67-69-72-67
|-12
|83
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
